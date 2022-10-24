A fun and spooky recipe for Halloween

Chef Jenny shares a quick and simple recipe

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chef Jenny's Recipe for witches hats for Halloween

Prep Time:

45 mins

Stand Time:

30 mins

Chill Time:

4 hrs

Total Time:

5 hrs 15 mins

Servings:

20

Yield:

20 hats

Ingredients

1 8 ounce package cream cheese

1 cup finely shredded Mexican-blend cheese (4 ounces)

¼ cup butter

1 tablespoon milk

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoon thinly sliced green onion

2 tablespoon chopped bottled green jalapeno chiles or diced green chiles, drained

¾ cup finely crushed round blue corn tortilla chips (about 2 1/2 cups)

20 round blue corn tortilla chips

2 - 3 long carrots, peeled

Directions

In a large bowl let cream cheese, shredded cheese, and butter stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Add milk and Worcestershire sauce. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Stir in green onion and jalapeno chiles. Cover and chill for 4 to 24 hours. Shape chilled cheese mixture into 1-inch balls, using about 1 tablespoon mixture for each; mold balls into cone shapes. Roll cones in crushed blue corn chips, pressing lightly to adhere. Using a vegetable peeler, cut carrots into thin strips. Cut strips into narrow pieces. Carefully wrap a carrot strip around each cone to form a hatband**. Place each cone atop a round tortilla chip to create hat brims; serve immediately. Or cover and refrigerate cones up to 1 hour; place atop hat brims just before serving.

Tips

Prepare as directed in Step 1. Wrap cheese ball in moisture- and vapor-proof plastic wrap. Freeze for up to 1 month. To serve, thaw the cheese ball in the refrigerator overnight. Let stand for 15 minutes at room temperature. Unwrap and shape as directed.

**

Tie the carrot strip in a loose knot, or use a small amount of cheese ball mixture to secure the carrot-strip hatband.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.