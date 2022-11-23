Chef Jenny shares ideas for "Easy Peasy" Hors d'eouvres

"Wow the crowd" no cook appetizers, you can throw together in minutes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's that time of year, time is limited and people are busy. This morning our good friend Chef Jenny, from Davidson Ice House, is here to share some easy "wow the crowd" ideas for no cook appetizers.

We are making: "one bite wonders", no cooking appetizers using phyllo pastry shells. The pastry shells are vegan and all you need to do is pull them out of the freezer, thaw, fill, and you are ready to go.

You will want to use a spread and not a dip the dip tends to have too much liquid in it. Keep the spread refrigerated until you are ready to serve them. Scoop or spoon in your favorite spread like Pimento Cheese, Chicken Salad, Black Bean Hummus and or Egg salad.

This appetizer will be a hit and you will be tempted to eat more than just one. This appetizer is great for entertaining or a a hearty snack for lunch. Kids love them as a hold me over until dinner treat. For more on Chef Jenny's restaurante visit DavidsonIcehouse.com

