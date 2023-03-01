Chef Jill Aker-Ray shares delicious brunch idea

Crepes and Candied Bacon perfect way to start the day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Basic Crepes

Chef Jill Aker-Ray shared the story of how she first learned about crepes:

Aker-Ray says "my grandmother made these almost every Sunday for us in a huge cast iron pan that stayed on her stovetop. She cut them into fours and served the quarter circles with fresh sausage patties and links (we were so excited to have a choice). She called them “egg pancakes” and described them as humble farm fare (she grew up with 9 siblings on a small farm). Little did I know, until I was in my 20s, that these were “fancy French crepes!”

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 2-3 minutes

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

• 1 cup all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon white sugar 1/4 teaspoon salt 3 eggs 2 cups milk 2 tablespoons butter, melted

Instructions:

• Sift together flour, sugar and salt; set aside. In a large bowl, beat eggs and milk together with an electric mixer. Beat in flour mixture until smooth; stir in melted butter.

• Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium high heat. Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 2 tablespoons for each crepe.

• Tip and rotate pan to spread batter as thinly as possible.

• Lightly brown on both sides and serve hot with butter and warm maple syrup or fruit preserves.

“Candied" Bacon

This was not a recipe my mom made. However, it was my younger brother, Danny’s, absolutely favorite (he was a bacon LOVER) and requested it for every special occasion. The combination of sweet, spicy and salty is addictive.

1 pound hickory smoked bacon

2 TBSP hot sauce

1/3 cup brown sugar

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Line a baking sheet with foil and lay bacon slices into single layer.

Mix brown sugar with hot sauce until smooth.

Brush brown sugar mixture over bacon and bake at 375-400 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes.

Watch closely the last 5 minutes, so as not to burn.

Allow to cool and crisp up a bit. Serve in a mason jar or a vase.