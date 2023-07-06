Chef Jill Aker-Ray loves Krusteaz, and shared great recipe ideas for their Gluten Free Pancake Mix

Best recipes start with good ingredients, and Krusteaz has you covered

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Chef Jill Aker-Ray loves Krusteaz' options, including their Gluten Free Pancake Mix

Best recipes start with good ingredients, and Krusteaz has you covered

On Wednesday, our good friend Chef Jill Aker-Ray stopped by to show how you can take your next breakfast, brunch, tea, even party to the next level with Kruteaz Gluten Free batter.

Aker-Ray says: "...these days so many people are dealing with different dietary restrictions, and a lot of people with Gluten Free Diets - it's good to know there are options like Krusteaz out there!"

Cooking up something sweet and savory with Chef Jill, she says "Sheet Pan Pancakes are great for large groups, summer vacations, sleepovers, all big groups...it's perfect!"

Sheet Pan Pancakes, with Krusteaz Gluten Free Pancake Mix, for different and varying tastes.

1 egg (or egg substitute)

water

milk

pancake mix

Oil up sheet pan, don't want batter to stick

Set oven at 425 Degrees (bake for 18 minutes, until golden brown)

Can be on a large sheet pan (would make 24)

You can also mark the squares before throwing it into the oven

Chef Jill showed 3 different toppings, but you can customize it many ways. On Wednesday Chef Jill made: Denver Omelettes, Pancakes with sprinkles, and a fruit option

Chef Jill tells us, it could even be a great dinner party option with crab or shrimp.

To learn where you can buy Krusteaz products, go to krusteaz.com, you'll also find recipes on their website

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.