Chef Showdown continues with Chef Oscar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The feature of the NCRLA Chef Showdown continues and todaCharlotte Today we welcomed Chef Oscar Johnson of Jimmy Pearls in Charlotte. Chef Oscar is one of 20 Finalists in the NCRLA Chef Showdown. This is Chef Oscars first time to compete. He comes from a family of cooks and to win would mean so much in representing his family and his place of work.

Chef Oscar made a vegetable summer hash. He used fresh local North Carolina products. However, for the Chef Showdown his competition plate is an Oyster grits souffle, Kontomire Stew, Amberjack and Beet Chermoula, a delicious dish that is sure to turn the judges head.

Here are the details for the NCLRA Chef Showdown. Part of the fun of this evening of local food and drink is that it really is an interactive event.

Those attending can be the Judge. Everyone who attends the 2022 NCRLA Chef Showdown Grand Finale will get to taste 15 savory dishes, and 5 desserts from Chefs and pastry chefs across the state as well as 6 craft cocktails created by 6 NC bartenders representing 6 NC distilleries. And then, they will get to vote for their own People's Choice favorites. It's going to be a wonderful evening of local food and drink. The Grand Finale is the Aug 8th in Raleigh at the Angus Barn Pavilion. Tickets are $125 per person and are available online at NCChefShowdown.com

