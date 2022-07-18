Ceviche, it's perfect for tacos, starters, and more

Chef Tillie shares her recipe for the tasty, easy, light option, that's loaded with flavor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the mood for something light, but aren't sure what to cook, or which way to turn? Chef Tillie has you covered this Monday, with easy to prepare, tasty to eat, sure to please family and friends...Ceviche.

Ceviche is a seafood dish where diced cubes of raw fish, marinated in a lemon or lime juice mixture, react with the citrus juices to cure the fish protein and causes it to become opaque and firm while absorbing flavor.

On Monday, Chef Tillie made ceviche using fresh avocado and shrimp.

Ceviche is made using a denaturing process: basically “cooking” protein with citric acid. One of the great things about ceviche is, it can be an Hors d’Oeuvres & Appetizers, or used in tacos. The fresher the ingredients the more flavor so you don’t need unhealthy fillers

Recipe & Ingredients for SHRIMP CEVICHE:

1 pound fresh raw Carolina Shrimp, deveined & tails removed, large dice

1 clove Garlic, minced

1 Lemon zest / 1 Lime zest: 4 Limes, juiced (about 3/4 cup), plus extra to rim cups & garnish

3 Lemons, juiced (about 1/2 cup), extra to soak avocados

1 Orange, juiced (about 1/3 cup)

3 Jalapeños, ribs & seeds removed, brunoise (add more or less to adjust heat)

2 Vine Tomatoes or Roma tomatoes, small dice

3 Persian Cucumbers, small dice

1/2 Red Onion, small dice

1 small bunch Cilantro, finely chopped

Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper to taste

1 Avocado peeled, pit removed, & small dice

Seafood Seasoning to rim cups, optional Method:

Place prepared shrimp, garlic, & jalapeños in a bowl. Add zests, pinch of salt, & juices and gently toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes or overnight. The liquid is called leche de Tigre (tiger’s milk) and will denature the proteins in the fish while “cooking” it. (Tiger's milk is: citrus, fish, and hot pepper liquid - reserve for cocktail)

Next Add tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, cilantro, & avocados (soaked in ciitrus) right before serving. Add more salt & pepper to taste, if needed. Drain Leche de Tigre into container to use as cocktail.

Rim glasses with lime juice and seafood seasoning then fill with ceviche—add a spoon and lime wedge to garnish. Enjoy. Other options: Serve with chips as a dip.

You can also use it in tacos:

And use other white fish like mahi mahi or even octopus for an appetizer course.

Soak avocados in citrus—add right before serving

Add Fresh herbs & Citrus for full flavor

