Power Up Protein Bars you can make at home

Chef Yvette Kerns shows us how easy it is to make your own protein bars, without ever turning on the oven

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Petite Cook Charlotte "Power Up Protein Bars"

-2 Cups Quick Oats

-1 Cup of Nut Butter

-1 teaspoon cinnamon

-1 teaspoon vanilla extract

-1 Cup Agave

- 1/3 Cup Plant Based Vanilla Protein Powder

- 2/3 Cup Miniature Chocolate Chips

In a large Mixing bowl combine the oats, cinnamon, protein powders, and chocolate chips. In a separate medium sized, microwave safe mixing bowl combine the Nut butter, vanilla extract, and the agave. Place in microwave and warm slightly for about 30 seconds, this will soften the nut butter just enough to blend with agave. Allow to cool before pouring mixture into the dry ingredients.

Add the agave and nut butter to the dry ingredients. Mix well making sure mixture is pliable and easy to shape into bars.

Once mixed thoroughly , line a sheet Pan with wax paper and begin to form the dough into rectangular shapes similar to the size of a typical granola bar. Place completed bars into freezer to set them for 30 minutes.

Bars can be kept in freezer for one month or in refrigerator for up to 10 days.

** These bars can be made gluten free by using gluten free quick oats instead of regular quick oats

Petite Cook Charlotte's Power Up Protein Oat bars are a great "Back to School" grab and go breakfast or perfect for a mid day pick me up for folks of ALL AGES. Completely vegan, dairy free, refined sugar free and are also available gluten free.

These bars give long lasting energy to keep you feeling good all day!