Chia seeds are one of the healthiest superfoods out there

They are one of the healthiest foods on the planet. We're talking about chia seeds, in our health tip of the day, sponsored by Clean Juice. This superfood is beneficial because it is loaded with antioxidants, full of fiber, contains protein and contains beneficial omega-3 fatty acids. It helps increase energy and can help lower cholesterol levels. With virtually no taste, these powerful seeds are the perfect add on to any Clean Juice smoothie or toast.