Chicken alfredo dip for game day

Chef Jill Aker Ray has a recipe worth rooting for!

Chicken Alfredo Dip

Servings: 6-8

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Tome: 20 minutes

2 cups cooked chicken, coarsely chopped or shredded

1-1/2 cups Alfredo sauce *

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1-1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese-divided

1/2 cup cooked crumbled bacon -optional

1/2 cup diced tomatoes

1 TBSP chopped fresh parsley

Preheat oven to 375°. Coat a small cast iron skillet or baking dish with cooking spray

Place the chicken, Alfredo sauce, cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning and 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese in a bowl. Stir to combine.

Spread the chicken mixture into the prepared pan and top with remaining cup of mozzarella cheese.

Bake for 20 minutes or until dip is bubbly and cheese is melted. Optional- turn the oven to broil and broil for 1 to 2 minutes until the cheese just starts to brown.

Top with bacon tomatoes and parsley, serve with toasted ravioli (Recipe included**) or toasted French rounds

• *Alfredo Sauce

•

• ¼ cup butter

1 cup heavy cream

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 ½ cups freshly grated Parmesan cheese