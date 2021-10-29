An easy delicious meals just minutes on the grill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chicken Parmesan on the grill

Ingredients:

4 Chicken Breast Halves

1/2 Cup Shredded Parmesan

Salt & Pepper

4-8 Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Thin

1 Jar Cannizzaro Marinara or Arrabbiata (Heat on top of stove on medium, stirring until hot)

Fresh Basil for Garnish

1 lb of your favorite Pasta, Cooked – or serve over Zucchini Noodles

Directions:

Put Chicken Breasts between 2 pieces of plastic wrap (Even better, use an empty cereal bag!) and pound until ½ to ¾” thickness. Heat grill to medium heat. Toss in Olive Oil and sprinkle generously with Salt & Pepper. Place on grill and cover for about 4 minutes. Flip chicken and top with a spoonful of Cannizzaro Sauce, then mozzarella and sprinkle remaining Parmesan Cheese, cover and grill for another 5 minutes, until cheese is melted.

Consumption: