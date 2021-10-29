CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chicken Parmesan on the grill
Ingredients:
4 Chicken Breast Halves
1/2 Cup Shredded Parmesan
Salt & Pepper
4-8 Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Thin
1 Jar Cannizzaro Marinara or Arrabbiata (Heat on top of stove on medium, stirring until hot)
Fresh Basil for Garnish
1 lb of your favorite Pasta, Cooked – or serve over Zucchini Noodles
Directions:
Put Chicken Breasts between 2 pieces of plastic wrap (Even better, use an empty cereal bag!) and pound until ½ to ¾” thickness. Heat grill to medium heat. Toss in Olive Oil and sprinkle generously with Salt & Pepper. Place on grill and cover for about 4 minutes. Flip chicken and top with a spoonful of Cannizzaro Sauce, then mozzarella and sprinkle remaining Parmesan Cheese, cover and grill for another 5 minutes, until cheese is melted.
Consumption:
Plate Cooked Pasta with Sauce on top. Top with your new healthier version of Chicken Parmesan! You can also served with Crispy Sauteed Kale. –
Remove ribs from curly kale and chop coarsely. In a large saute pan, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. When hot, add Kale and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Toss with tongs until wilted. Serve and enjoy with the pasta and Grilled Chicken Parmesan! You can also check there website for more recipes visit CannizzaroFamiglia.com