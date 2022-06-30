Chicken & Salmon Piccata dish for the summer nights

A light and easy recipe that takes 10 -15 minutes to prepare

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are making Chicken and Salmon Piccata in two pans at the same time. These dishes are really light for hot weather and will take 10 minutes start to finish with minimal cleanup. We welcome Melanie and Andy Tritten from Cannizzaro Famiglia with their delicious take on Chicken / Salmon Piccata

Chicken or Salmon Piccata

2 Chicken Breasts or Thighs (pounded out to ~1/2 inch thickness OR thin filets) or Salmon Filet (in this case, both)

Pan Spray

Salt & Pepper

1 Jar Cannizzaro Piccata Sauce

1 lb of your favorite Pasta, Cooked

Optional Additions – Artichoke Heart Quarters, Cherry or Diced Tomatoes, Asparagus, Zucchini, Sauteed or Roasted Mushrooms, Fresh Spinach

Sprinkle Salt & Pepper on both sides of your chicken or salmon cutlets. In a large saute pan, heat and spray with pan spray. Place meat in and leave undisturbed for 2-3 minutes. Give a little shake to loosen from the pan and flip to brown on both sides. Add any additional veggies, then add Cannizzaro Piccata sauce, simmer for 5 minutes or until cooked through. Shake occasionally while cooking. Serve over your favorite cooked pasta or over salad. For more recipe visit CannizzaroFamiglia.com

