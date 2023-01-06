The recipe is easy to make, and delicious

This morning in the kitchen we were joined by Chef Jill Aker-Ray, to talk waffles and serve up some great options courtesy of Krusteaz. Chef Jill tells us Krusteaz is her "go to" brand, she uses it on all her trips as a vacation/personal chef.

Chef Jill came on the show to make Chicken & Waffles with Krusteaz Waffle Mix! She says there are a million ways to mix up your recipes when you use Krusteaz.

You'll need two eggs, a little bit of neutral oil, and your Krusteaz mix mixed together. Warm up your waffle iron so it is ready to go. The put your waffle mix into the iron for just a few minutes and you are all set.

For the rest of the chicken & waffle sandwich, Jill basted some eggs. Then she made a spicy syrup with pure maple syrup and tabasco sauce. You'll also want some good cheese, and frozen chicken to put into your air fryer.

Go to krusteaz.com to find a store locator, and a list of all the Krusteaz products.

