Children’s Advocacy Centers of North Carolina's efforts to prevent child abuse and neglect across the state of North Carolina

Child abuse happens in every part of society

The unfortunate and sobering truth is that Children’s Advocacy Centers in North Carolina see an average of 18,000 child abuse cases annually – most of which are sexual in nature while the remainder involve physical abuse or neglect.

Children’s Advocacy Centers of North Carolina (CACNC) is a non-profit organization that provides free multi-disciplinary services to child victims and their non-offending family members through one of the 51 centers located throughout the state. Such services include advocacy, mental health therapy, and medical exams to help set the victim and non-offending family members on the path to recovery.

