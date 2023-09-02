CHNO Coffee Co. does Cold Brew & Pastry Pick-Ups

They have a variety of flavors for coffee and great parties from local vendors

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHNO Coffee Co. is a Mobile Coffee Bar in Charlotte North Carolina that offers delicious cold brew and pastries. They partner with local bakeries to provide delicious treats to pair with their coffee. The coffee is great right out of the bottle, over ice, and can even make a great espresso martini!

CHNO Coffee has their Cold Brew & Pastry Pick-Up on Fridays from 630 AM to 12 PM at 1200 S Graham St. You can order by downloading the Odeko app here.

They also offer unique merch made from local vendors like soap, mugs, crocheted bee’s, & candles. You can also find them at various pop up markets in the Charlotte area. To keep up to date with where to find them and to see all the flavors they offer, follow CHNO Coffee Co. on Instagram @CHNOCoffee.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.