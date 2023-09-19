Choosing the Right Dating App

Tips to pick the right Dating App

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're dating, you're most likely using dating apps to find new romantic partners. But with so many apps, figuring out which one to go for can take time and effort. So, how do you choose the best dating app for your preferences and intentions? Our friend and relationship expert, Jennifer Hurvitz, has some tips to consider when choosing an app!

Tip 1: DON'T GET OVERWHELMED

Take an hour and a deep breath; It is important to stay calm. Dating is supposed to be fun!

Tip 2: WHAT'S YOUR TYPE

Different dating apps exist such as, the dopamine rusher BUMBLE OR TINDER, the deeper dive like

OkCupid, Hinge or the time sucker, Match.

Tip 3: NICHE DOWN

You can increase your chances of finding a lifetime partner if you start where you're at. And there are specific apps created just for you! If you are Christian and dating someone with the same religion is essential- choose Christian Mingle. If you are Jewish choose JDate. If you are a gay male, you may select an app created for gay men called Archer. If Muslim, MuzzMatch! Consider a smaller pool of like-minded individuals increases your chances of finding a compatible match.

Tip 4: KNOW YOUR WHY

Know what you want before you start swiping. Choose an app that suits your needs - Swiping apps are good for casual dating, while others are more suitable for long-term relationships. State your intentions early on to avoid misunderstandings with your matches.

Tip 5: HOMETOWN DATES

Consider the regional availability of dating apps before signing up. Some, like Facebook Dating, are limited to certain areas. Don't waste time on apps unavailable in your location.

\

Tip 6: PAY TO PLAY

Do you want FREE or Paid subscriptions? The good stuff is locked behind an upgrade.

Tip 7: TRUST YOUR GUT

If you don't "feel" an app, move on. Just like dating, there are so many apps in the sea.

Tip 8: CROSS CHECK AND RECHECK READ

Check the reviews and/or ask your friends who are dating.

Tip 9: S.O.S

Hire an online dating coach- we know how to online

date!