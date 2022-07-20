Celebrate Christmas in July this weekend

Brewers at 4001 Yancey will be bringing all the holiday cheer this Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready for some holiday cheer this weekend at the Christmas In July Event and Brewers at 4001 Yancey. On Saturday, July 23, there will be an ugly sweater contest throughout the day for you to participate in! They will be bringing back 2 holiday beers for this weekend only. as well They’ll have holiday décor and holiday music going all day!

There are also some other great events happening at Brewers at 4001 Yancey this month. First is Brewers Give Back Night. Each month they partner with a local charity and every Thursday of the month $1 from every beer or cider purchase will be donated to that organization! This month they have been raising money for the 24 Foundation in support of 24 Hours of Booty! There are 2 Thursdays left to come out and support!

Friday Concert Series kicks off this Friday, July 22 with back to back local bands on their Beer Garden! Two other dates in the series are August 19 and September 16.

To stay up to date on events happening at the taproom follow them on social media at @brewersat4001yancey or their website www.brewersat4001yancey.com.

