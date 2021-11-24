Tips for picking out the perfect Christmas tree

Pike Nursery also shares ways to care for your tree

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Pike Nursery shares these tips for picking the perfect Christmas tree.

There are 5 things to consider when picking the perfect tree.



1. Shade - Look for trees that are kept in a shady, protected area.

a. Un-covered trees are exposed to a lot of direct sunlight and wind which dries them out. And heavy rains can speed up needle-drop.

2. Color - The tree should be a healthy green color

3. Uniformity - Inspect the tree from all angles to make sure there are no broken branches or gaps

4. Freshness - Look for trees that are well hydrated to ensure they last as long as possible

a. A tree that has been kept in water will be more hydrated and last longer

5. Flexibility - When you run your hand along the branch of the tree, the needles should hold fast and be flexible

o A tree with stiff, brittle needles is too dry and will turn brown quickly



What kind of tree should we get?

• Fraser Fir

o Most popular Christmas tree, Highly fragrant

o Grown right here in North Carolina

• Nordmann Fir

o If you have allergies, Nordmann is the best for you – has no fragrance

• Noble Fir

o Has an interesting blueish-green color, mild fragrance, very strong branches

• Alpine Noble

o Wild-grown, with little to no cultivation

o Widely spaced branches for a unique look – modern and rustic

• Snow-Flocked Christmas Trees

o Perfect for people who are dreaming of a white Christmas!

o Flocking material seals in moisture & holds needles in place

o It's non-toxic, safe around pets & kids, and flame-retardant



Here are 3 tips to help your tree last all season:



1. Keep it hydrated

a. Cut trees can drink a whole bowl of water a day! [Notes:show bowl]

b. Check every day and keep the bowl full of fresh water

2. Add preservative [Notes:show]

a. This all-natural tree preservative helps keep the tree hydrated.

b. Just add a spoonful every time you re-fill the water bowl

3. Keep it cool

o Keep trees away from fireplaces, air vents and heaters.

o That extra heat and dry air will make the tree dry out faster