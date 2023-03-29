Churro Bunnies with Chef Antwine Love

Chef Antwine Love shares a fun, easy, Easter inspired dessert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Churros Bunnies

Recipe for

1 Cup water

1/4 Cup Granulated Sugar

1 Cups All Purpose Flour

3 Eggs

6 Tablespoons unsalted butter

1 Teaspoon vanilla

1/4 Teaspoon salt

1 Teaspoon Cinnamon

2 Quarts Vegetable Oil

Directions

Combine water, 1/4 cup of sugar, salt, and unsalted butter in a small saucepan and place over medium heat. Bring to a boil and remove from the heat. Stir in flour, let the dough rest for 5 minutes and add eggs stiring in one at a time. Stir until mixture forms a ball. Heat oil for frying in a deep fryer or deep pot to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Transfer the dough to a sturdy pastry bag fitted with a medium star tip (1M). Carefully pipe the bunny shape onto the parchment paper. Place the dough into the hot oil; work in batches so you don't crowd the fryer. Cook until golden; use a spider or slotted spoon to transfer churros to paper towels to drain. Combine 1/2 cup sugar and cinnamon. Roll drained churros in cinnamon and sugar mixture or colored sugar and decorate to your liking.

Follow Chef Antwine Love @AntwineAntoinette

