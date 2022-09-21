Birdmen at CIAF a definite "must see"

CIAF has over 200 free events planned

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

The fun continues at CIAF - Wednesday we were joined by a very special group "Birdmen" form The Netherlands.

They are a "must see" you have to check out in person! They are also just one of more than 200 free events planned by Charlotte International Arts Festival.

The Birdmen are larger-than-life bird puppets. The Huge illuminated animals rove the streets. These flying animals are operated by mysterious men.

There are a variety of times to see them now through September 28th.

They are just one of over 200 attractions, offering something for everyone, built to encourage folks to wander all day at the festival. Some other free events Ana Ogbueze, the Marketing & Publicity Manager at Blumenthal Performing Arts shared with us:

Date Night – Stroll Levine Ave Artist stage for live music at our Biergarten Selfie Moments - – Head over to Ballantyne’s Backyard to checkout Mentalgassi Gigantic Balloon heads or any of the Art Installs by our BPA Fellows Family Day – We have pop up performances by giant bees from Polyglot Theater out of Australia to aerial performers from Italy called eVenti Verticali running through a live video game

For that and more go to: CharlotteArtsFest.com

Be sure to tune in tomorrow, as we feature another aspect of CIAF on Charlotte Today.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.