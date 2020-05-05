Queso Fundido

https://www.chefjillakerray.com

Servings: 6 servings

Ingredients:

8 ounces Mexican chorizo casings removed

1 small white onion minced

1 large poblano pepper seeded and diced

1/2 pound shredded Monterrey jack cheese

1/2 pound grated oaxaca (or mozzarella) cheese

1/2 tsp ground cumin

2 medium Roma tomatoes diced, for garnish

1/4 cup freshly chopped cilantro for garnish

Instructions:

1. Heat a 9-inch cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add in chorizo and cook, stirring occasionally until browned, about 5 minutes.

2. Add in onion and poblano pepper and sauté until soft and chorizo is completely cooked through, about 7 to 10 minutes. Drain excess grease and moisture.

3. Stir in shredded cheeses plus cumin and transfer the skillet to the oven, about 8 inches from the broiler. Broil on high 3 to 5 minutes, until cheese is melted, bubbling, and starting to brown.

4. Garnish with Roma tomatoes and cilantro. Serve hot with tortilla chips or homemade corn tortillas.

Serve piping hot!