Queso Fundido
Servings: 6 servings
Ingredients:
8 ounces Mexican chorizo casings removed
1 small white onion minced
1 large poblano pepper seeded and diced
1/2 pound shredded Monterrey jack cheese
1/2 pound grated oaxaca (or mozzarella) cheese
1/2 tsp ground cumin
2 medium Roma tomatoes diced, for garnish
1/4 cup freshly chopped cilantro for garnish
Instructions:
1. Heat a 9-inch cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add in chorizo and cook, stirring occasionally until browned, about 5 minutes.
2. Add in onion and poblano pepper and sauté until soft and chorizo is completely cooked through, about 7 to 10 minutes. Drain excess grease and moisture.
3. Stir in shredded cheeses plus cumin and transfer the skillet to the oven, about 8 inches from the broiler. Broil on high 3 to 5 minutes, until cheese is melted, bubbling, and starting to brown.
4. Garnish with Roma tomatoes and cilantro. Serve hot with tortilla chips or homemade corn tortillas.
Serve piping hot!