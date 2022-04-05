Cinco De Mayo with a Twist!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're talking how to enjoy Cinco de Mayo with a little twist.

Joining us today our good friends from 86 spirits, Kerry Boyd and Kerri Fitzgerald.



Cinco de Mayo, or the fifth of May, is a holiday that celebrates the date of the Mexican army’s May 5, 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War. The day, which falls on Thursday, May 5 in 2022, is also known as Battle of Puebla Day. While it is a relatively minor holiday in Mexico, in the United States, Cinco de Mayo has evolved into a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage, particularly in areas with large Mexican-American populations.



Here are their drinks: