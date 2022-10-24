CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell talks what's hot on the big screen

Pre-Order Sean's book now "With Great Power," it traces the history of Spider-Man

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The theaters are back in full swing and there are some amazing movies coming soon to a theater near you. Managing Director of Cinema blend, Sean Oconnell has the latest.

The first movie is “Woman King” which has already been out for a couple weeks. It stars Viola Davis and is based on a true story about a female army put together in Africa to defend a kingdom.

Next is “Black Adam” starring Dwayne Johnson. Sean Oconnell says this one is not one of his favorites, but the Rock is great as always.

“Black Panther 2” is out now and everyone is hoping it lives up to the first film. It will be different because Chadwick Bosman passed away, but it introduced some big new characters and brings back some great old ones.

Sean also wrote a book “With Great Power” and it traces Spiderman’s history through Hollywood. It hits the shelves November 1st.

For more information visit Cinemablend.com

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.