CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Saturday, January 28th, Cinergy will be hosting the first-ever “Box Office Binge” at all Cinergy locations.

“Box Office Binge” offers Cinergy’s Elite Rewards Members a $15 movie ticket at their local Cinergy to enjoy a full day of unlimited movies in all formats, during all showtimes.

Elite Rewards Members will also receive unlimited free popcorn all day!

Becoming an Elite Rewards Member is free of charge. Simply go to https://www.cinergy.com/signup and enjoy instant perks including “Box Office Binge”!

Cinergy operates 9 luxury locations - six locations in Texas including Amarillo, Copperas Cove, Grandbury, Marble Falls, Midland, and Odessa with one location in Charlotte, NC, another in Tulsa, OK and Wheeling, IL.

The Charlotte dine-in theater marked the 8th luxury Cinergy location and is located at 5336 Docia Crossing Rd. Charlotte, NC 28269 (Prosperity Village)

