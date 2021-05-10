Learn more about Circadian Rejuvenation Med Spa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
We know Dr. Altizer from Neogenix, but now he also has Circadian Rejuvenation Med Spa.
There's no need to search far and wide for high-quality med spa services. Whether you want to slim down or restore your youthful glow, Circadian Rejuvenation can help.
Their services include, but aren't limited to:
Injectables: Botox® and Dysport® are designed to reduce the appearance of fine lines, and Kybella is used to shrink the double chin.
Facial treatments: Microneedling and dermaplaning can correct an uneven skin tone, and HydraFacial treatments can promote long-term skin health.
Skin cell rejuvenation: Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and extra cellular vesicles facials rely on the body's natural healing processes to improve skin texture.
