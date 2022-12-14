Improving financial wellness in 2023

Civic Federal Credit Union shares what you need to know

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Lamar Heyward from Civic Federal Credit Union is here to talk ways to improve your financial wellness in the New Year.

When we are talking financial wellness in 2023, we are talking all things from savings, spending, and budgets. At Civic Federal Credit Union they serve local government and the community around the state. One of the biggest things is to know what you owe. Make sure you're on top of that and have a good strategy.

Make sure to pay attention to your credit score as well. You'll be able to get money easier when your credit score is higher so it is helpful to keep an eye on it.

For more information, go online to CivicFCU.org.

