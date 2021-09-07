Clean Juice expands menu with organic sandwiches

Check out what's new at Clean Juice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Clean Juice has expanded its menu offerings to include more food options. They're now offering NEW Organic Sandwiches and Super Sides in the Charlotte area. More than just juice - Clean Juice offers a wide selection of organic food and beverages. There are 4 new sandwiches on the menu.

■ Buffalo Chicken Sandwich: Sprouted Toast, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken,

Spinach, Buffalo Sauce

■ Ultimate Grilled Cheese: Sprouted Toast, Provolone Cheese, Hummus,

Tomato, Feta, Spinach, Cheddar Cheese

■ Egg Salad Sandwich: Sprouted Toast, Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Feta,

Himalayan Pink Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic

■ Cali Sandwich: Sprouted Toast, Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Avocado,

Himalayan Pink Salt, Garlic, Spinach, Tomato

Clean Juice is also offering 3 new super sides for people who want just a light snack or a complimentary addition to any of our juices, smoothies or food options.

There's also some other big news from Clean Juice. Their flagship store is getting ready to move locations on July 10th. They are just moving across the street from the Birkdale Village Shopping Center to Birkdale Landing.

Join them on Saturday, July 10th for the Grand Opening Event! They'll open at 7am and the first 50 Customers will receive FREE Clean Juice for a Year and all day customers can register to win a FREE Jettie Electric Scooter.

The address 16627 Birkdale Commons Parkway, Suite E-120, Huntersville, NC.