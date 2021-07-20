Clean Juice Health Tip of the Day highlights the avocado

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
Avocados are a fruit uniquely high in healthy fats and are incredibly nutritious. They have over 20 different vitamins and minerals and do not contain any cholesterol or sodium and are low in saturated fat. Avocados are an anti-inflammatory antioxidant which can help improve your immune and nervous systems. The next time you stop by Clean Juice, try their Avocado Toast.
You can learn more health tips by subscribing to the be organic podcast produced weekly wherever you get your podcasts.