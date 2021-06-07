Clean Juice health tip of the day

Cacao powder is the healthy chocolate flavor that you are looking for

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for ways to eat clean and stay healthy, Clean Juice has you covered with another health tip.

Chocolate is loved by many, but it usually feels like an unhealthy treat. Cacao powder is the healthy chocolate flavor that you are looking for. It can act as an antidepressant, improve your cardiovascular system, balance hormones, increase energy, and boost your metabolism.

Plus, cacao tastes amazing as an addition to any smoothie, acai bowl or baked good. Who doesn't love a bit of chocolate taste with their food?