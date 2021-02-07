Clean Juice health tip of the day

This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
Our health tip of the day is sponsored by Clean Juice. Try adding blue spirulina to your diet. It is an algae based protein and it "sticks" to toxins to help detoxify the body. It may help lower "bad" LDL cholesterol. Adding it to smoothies, shakes or an acai bowl is a great way to mix it in to fit into your daily diet.
