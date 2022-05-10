Clean Juice: new look, new flavors, new price

The cold-pressed juice difference, that's USDA certified organic

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning Clean Juice stopped by Charlotte Today, to drop off some of their new flavors.

So many great options to choose from, Mia and Eugene tried: The Sweet Green: Apple, Cucumber, Spinach, Mint, and Lemon Pink: Water, Lemon, Agave, Red Dragon Fruit And the Orange: Carrot, Orange, Pineapple, Lemon, Tumeric

Clean Juice also has: Yellow: Lemon, Maple Syrup, Cayenne Red: Apple, Pineapple, Beet, Carrot, and Lemon Green: Cucumber, Celery, Fennel, Spinach, Lemon, Ginger In addition to juices they also have organic wellness shots: Wheatgrass, Immune Booster, Hot Shot, and Elderberry

With so many great options, all their juices are farm-to-bottle fresh, with new ingredients and enhanced flavors. Consumers will also be pleased to hear: they now have a lower price! Don't let the "new look" fool you - at Clean Juice they're always cold-pressed and USDA Certified Organic too!

