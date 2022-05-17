Cleaning made easier with RotoScrub

RotoScrub is an powerful tool with many applications. Use the power and rotary action of your drill to clean your bathroom faster, more effectively and with a fraction of the effort compared to cleaning by hand. Let your cordless drill do the hard work with RotoScrub. Works with any drill or impact driver. Perfect for cleaning tile, fiberglass or porcelain showers, bathtubs, tile, grout, floors, sinks, countertops, shower doors, stove tops, ovens and just about any other hard surface that needs scrubbing. Use RotoScrub with any cleaning agent to remove dirt, mildew, mold, soap scum, hard water stains, mineral deposits, calcium buildup and other grime from bathroom and kitchen surfaces. RotoScrub can also be used for outdoor cleaning projects like patio furniture, windows, siding, boats and more. This 7 piece kit includes a backing pad and 6 reusable non-scratch nylon scrub pads. The backing pad has a layer of high-density foam which helps to absorb vibration and reduce fatigue. The nylon scrubber pads are slightly larger than the backing pad which allows for easier cleaning along edges without scuffing adjacent surfaces. Each scrub pad can be easily attached from either side to the hook and loop surface of the backing pad to double their life. You can also use it to clear clogs out of your drain. What sets RotoScrub apart from other companies is their "How To" videos. Their videos will walk the user through the process of using RotoScrub. The possibilities are numerous. Get the right tool for the job and enhance your cleaning experience with RotoScrub. Make sure you always wear eye protection. Consult your power tool manufacturer for additional precautions. Drill not included. For more information visit Lowes.com.