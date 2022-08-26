Help WCNC Charlotte Clear the Shelters

Tomorrow is the big day if you are looking to adopt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As area shelters reached critical levels, a nationwide campaign was launched to help clear the shelters and find forever homes for as many pets as possible.

Participating area shelters and rescues will have volunteers available Saturday at the following locations to help as many pets as possible find their forever homes: Most locations will have waived or reduced adoption fees.

York County Humane Society

1 - 4 p.m. by appointment only

8177 Regent Pkwy, Fort Mill, SC 29715

CMPD Animal Care & Control

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

8315 Byrum Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217

Humane Society of Charlotte

11 a.m . - 6 p.m.

1348 Parker Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

1491 Business Park Ct, Gastonia, NC 28052

Lancaster SPCA

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Lancaster County Animal Shelter, 2074 Pageland Hwy, Lancaster, SC 29720

Lincoln County Animal Services

12 - 5 p.m.

650 John Howel Memorial Dr, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Greater Charlotte SPCA

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Pet People Waverly, 7315 Waverly Walk Ave, Charlotte, NC 28277

Catawba County Animal Services

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

201 Government Services Dr, Newton, NC 28658

Watauga Humane Society

12 - 5 p.m.

312 Paws Way, Boone, NC 28607

Stanly County Humane Society

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

2049 Badin Rd, Albemarle, NC 28001

Stanly County Humane Society

Adopt cats from Petsmart (cats only)

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

780 Leonard Ave Suite H, Albemarle, NC 28001

Zach’s Rescue

Petsmart, 2875 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC 28110

