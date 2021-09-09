It's time for a closet clean out with Closets by Design

It's time to put away the sweatpants and bring out the real clothes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

What did your wardrobe look like this past year? For many of us it was full of sweat pants and loose fitting tops. Now many of us are back in the office so it’s time for a closet clean-out.

Closets by Design can create an organized closet to keep your work and social life clothing right at the front. All they need to do is move some rods and add some shelving to create a space that works for you.