Closets by Design provides a personalized experience

They can help organize and recreate any space in your home

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Today, Laura VanSickle joined Charlotte Today to talk about her company Closets by design. Hard to believe Laura has been a part of Closets by Design for close to 20 years now! Since the early 80s (1982), they've built a reputation as the industry leader in customer service and total customer satisfaction. From no obligation in-home consultation, custom tailored designs and the highest quality product construction.

Closets by Design can help you organize every room in your home. Pantries, garages, closets, hobby nooks, and more. No matter what the size of your space, they'll help you design the perfect solution. The entire process is customized to what you want and what you need.

It’s not just closets that Closets by Design specializes in. Let them redefine and redesigning your space to fit your needs. For more information, go online to closetsbydesign.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.