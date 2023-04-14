Closing weekend for "Lend Me A Tenor" in Salisbury

Catch "Lend Me A Tenor" at the Lee Street Theatre in Salisbury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking for a great show, listen up! It's closing weekend for the show "Lend Me A Tenor" at the Lee Street Theatre in Salisbury.

On Friday, we were joined by two of the show's stars: Amy Hope and Joey Moray. The actors say, if you need a good laugh, and love slapstick comedy, you'll love this show!

While Hope plays a singer in the show, she jokes - "...you'd never actually want to hear me sing." When asked to describe her character, Hope tells us "..she's a blend of Marilyn Monroe, meets Mae West, with a little Samantha from "Sex and The City."

Both actors describe the show, as a fast moving wild ride full of laughs, twists, and turns. In fact there's so much slapstick Moray tells us he's got bumps and bruises from the physical comedy of it all...both adding they love the show, love their fellow castmates, and even though they've suffered a few minor bumps and bruises - they wouldn't trade their experience for the world.

You can catch "Lend Me A Tenor" on stage, April 14th and 15th at 7:30pm, at the Lee Street Theatre in Salisbury. For tickets go to: leestreet.org

