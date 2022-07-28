Pilates on a reformer is a great way to get a low-impact workout in

Club Pilates Dilworth offers great classes to get you active

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are wanting to start working out but need a low impact option, CLub Pilates is a great place to start! The low impact nature of Pilates makes the method of exercise attractive to a wide range of people. It is accessible to those simply looking for a full body workout and to those who may have a range of different conditions like lower back pain, knee pain or recent knee replacement..

If people looking for a cardiovascular or HIIT style workout, they can get that too! This is what is unique about the Club Pilates model - people get their own "station" with a Reformer and other equipment in a small group class environment, no more than 12 people. With this, they're able to offer a number of different classes, including ones for people looking for a harder cardiovascular or HIIT style workout

Club Pilates has locations in Dilworth, Fort Mill, Huntersville and Mooresville, and you can find more online at ClubPilates.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.