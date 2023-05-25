CMPD is recruiting new officers

There is a recruitment event tomorrow from 11am to 2pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the Join CMPD website, whether you are considering a future in public service, or are an experienced officer interested in exploring new opportunities, a career path with purpose starts at CMPD.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is a diverse, progressive, technology-driven, metropolitan department that believes strongly in the principles of crime management, community collaboration, professional accountability and employee wellness.

If you decide to move forward in a career with CMPD, for a limited time they are offering a $7,500 hiring incentive for lateral and police trainee positions.

If you are interested in a career with CMPD, head to their North Carolina Law Enforcement hiring expo tomorrow May 26th! It is at the Renaissance Charlotte SouthPark from 11 AM to 2 PM. You can find more information online at JoinCMPD.org.

