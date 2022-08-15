Insight on 'The App Tax' from the Coalition for App Fairness

Customers may be noticing higher prices or trouble managing accounts on popular apps

Have you ever wondered why you cannot manage your account on many popular apps, or why subscriptions and fees are greater while purchasing through an app than through a website? According to the Coalition for App Fairness, there is one reason for that: the app tax.

The Coalition for App Fairness is an independent nonprofit organization formed to protect consumer choice, foster competition, and create a level playing field for all app and game developers globally. Originally formed by Basecamp, Blix, Blockchain.com, Deezer, Epic Games, the European Publishers Council, Match Group, News Media Europe, Prepear, Proton, Skydemon, Spotify, and Tile, CAF has rapidly grown from 13 to over 60 members since launching in September 2020. CAF offers membership to companies of any size — join today at appfairness.org.

