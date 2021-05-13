x
Cocktails and cactus cutting

Event at Camp North End this Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Looking for something to do on Saturday, May 15th?  How about cocktails and cactus?  The Grow a Plant Shop and Black Moth Bars have partnered up for the event.  Black Moth Bars is inside a 1966 Vintage Air Stream at Camp North End, underneath the water tower.   They'll be serving up specialty cocktails, including a smoked pineapple margarita.  And if you love cacti, even better!  The Grow a Plant Shop will be cutting cactus, from 1 to 8 feet range! They sell by the foot and there will also be cactus oil for purchase.

Come out to Camp North End Saturday from 3 to 10pm.