This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
Coke Zero has a bold new flavor. You may have noticed the new packaging on the shelves, going for the sleek and modern look. You may not realize it, but the coke you see in stores is made right here in Charlotte. While Coke is known worldwide, you are actually supporting it locally. And there are lots of opportunities in Charlotte to join their team. To learn more visit careers.cokeconsolidated.com