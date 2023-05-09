Cold and flu season is approaching get vaccinated!

CVS and MinuteClinic are offering Vaccinations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer break is coming to an end and flu season is about to begin. The good news is that flu shots are now available at many providers including at our local CVS and MinuteClinic locations. Vaccination options are also available for local employers. Joining me to discuss more is CVS District Leader, Sepideh Manafi.

While seasonal influenza (flu) viruses are detected year-round in the United States, flu viruses typically circulate during the fall and winter during what’s most consider flu season. The exact timing and duration of flu seasons varies, but flu activity often begins to increase in October. Most of the time flu activity peaks between December and February. Since the start of the COVID pandemic, the timing and duration of flu activity has been less predictable. “It’s so important to get vaccinations and flu shots because every year, flu vaccination prevents illnesses, medical visits, hospitalizations, and deaths” says Manafi. Flu vaccination also is an important preventive tool for people with chronic health conditions. She adds “The Flu can have various strains that make it necessary for people to stay updated on their vaccinations.”

CVS has a programs that can help people, businesses and various organization stay healthy with their onsite vaccination program. "We’d be happy to conduct an on-site flu vaccine clinic for your organization or community” says Manafi. Billing can be completed through eligible insurance plans or direct invoicing to your organization. Flu clinic facts and requirements include all locations must be within 30 miles of a local CVS Pharmacy® in the same state. Clinics are available in all states, with limited availability in some areas. Vaccines will be administered by CVS Health® certified immunizers. Additional recommended vaccines are available by request, including but not limited to shingles, pneumonia and COVID-19 vaccines. A minimum of 30 immunizations is required per clinic. Clinic length is determined by the rate of 12 immunizations per hour per immunizer. (Additional fees may apply for unmet minimums and unused appointments.) Initial steps include agreeing to program terms and conditions. Afterwards, submit and manage your clinic requests through the Vaccine Clinic Scheduler Tool.