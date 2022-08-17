The holidays are not far away... start thinking about pet sitting now!

Collar Club Charlotte can keep your pets healthy and happy while you're away

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's time for back to school, which means before you know it the holidays will be here! It is important to start thinking about who will be looking after your furry friends while you're gone. D from Collar Clubs Charlotte has some tips!

First, make sure you plan ahead and start researching early. You'll want to book 4-6 weeks in advance during the holidays, maybe even 8-10 weeks to ensure you get the sitter you want. Make sure to have a couple different options so you have someone you trust.

Budget is an important factor for two main reasons.

1: The dollar is not stretching as far as it used to. Prices are higher these days so you'll need to plan for that.

2: Just like most expenses during the Holidays, you can expect to maybe see some additional fees. Do your research! While many places might have additional fees because of demand, you might find local places that also have some deals.

For more information, visit Collarclubclt.com or on Instagram @collarclub_clt.

