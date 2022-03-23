Dos and Don'ts when leaving your puppy to go out of town

Majority of people feel some form of anxiety when they are away on vacation and are away from their puppy. It’s important to have the right plan in place. The expectations for a short vacation vs a long vacation can make a big difference.
Think about who you want watching your puppy. Someone that has experience with dogs, and someone that offers services that don’t take your dog out of their environment.
There is no doubt that no matter who is watching your puppy you’re going to want to make sure your fur baby is comfortable. This can be anything from leaving a sweater for them to cuddle, and leave out safe toys that they can play with. It’s important to plan ahead so not only the puppy feels comfortable, but you do too.
Whether it’s a short vacation or a long vacation, you want to make sure that you are prepared. For example, with Collar Club, I make sure that I do an initial meet and greet. I have to remember I am entering a dog’s space and you have to respect that. And leaving things for someone like me to take of your puppy is really important.
Have a meet and greet prior to you leaving for vacation. Don’t let the first time your pup meets someone, like me, to be .. well the first time. You want to make sure its a good fit. The home visit should go over routines, showing you around, do’s and dont’s of the dog and so on. If you can have more than 1 that’s great.
Have questions ready: as the sitter I shouldn’t be the only one asking questions. Ask how long the person has been pet sitting, do they have a pet of their own, etc.
Lay out expectations:
This is really important: if you expect the sitter to stay the whole time or majority of the time that is important to note.
What’s the routine? Puppies usually sleep a lot at the beginning, but if you are trying to establish certain habits, it’s important to let the sitter know.
Example: my VIP member Royce has to stay off the couches, or there are certain things to work on when walking him.
If your dog takes medications leave instructions
Leave a contact list.
The do’s can feel like a lot, but remember, a puppy is a commitment and that’s your baby. You want to make sure that they are taken care of.
Leave out toys that can be a choking hazard. Us sitters should keep an eye on at all times but puppies will chew up most things, better to leave that for when you return.
Feel like you’re giving too much information. Its better to have all the details than be left in the dark and we need important information.
Leave out any behavioral issues/details. This is not just for the puppies safety but also for the sitters safety too.
@CollarClub_CLT