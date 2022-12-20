Helping your dogs with stress around the holidays

D from Collar Club shares some tips on making your pup more comfortable

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What stresses dogs out during the holidays and how do you manage it?

The house will be busier and noisier house than usual, so make sure your pet has their space! This could be a spare room that you set up with their toys and blankets.

Your pet will be out of their regular routine. Make sure they get play time and walks, before and after, this helps get their energy out!

There is also a chance there will be other pets around. It’s important to know if other pets will be coming around, and keep pets separated that you know don’t get along.

You don’t have to worry about these things when you use Collar Club. This is not just for the Holidays! D always approaches her pet members with love and anticipates their needs. For more information go online to CollarClubCLT.com or to Instagram.

