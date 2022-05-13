x
5 Happiness hacks to start today

Treat yourself and make gratitude part of your daily life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Its time to unstick your life. Join Colleen Odegaard and Lauren Widrick in the Coaches Corner as they share 5 happiness hacks to get you back on track.

Here they are:

Hack 1:  Gratitude – being thankful and showing gratitude goes a long way in changing your mood and perspective.

Hack 2:  Reframe your thoughts – changing how you think of something a situation  or event or idea can help you avoid the tendency to be negative.

Hack 3:  Change your state – sometimes you may have to move or consciously alter or adjust your state of being.

Hack 4:  Do something nice – it will  make you feel good.

Hack 5:  Treat yourself – be kind to the one your with 24 hours a day.  Get a gift or treat yourself to a spa day.

Implementing these  hacks in your life will go a long way in changing your mood and perspective.  Have a great day!.

For more information visit WakeuptoYourLife.net  and LaurenWidrick.com

 

 

 

 