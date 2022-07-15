Stop Negative Self Talk Now!

Self Professed Life Coaches With Messy Lives: Colleen Odegaard and Lauren Widrick show us how to retrain our brains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are talking about silencing that inner critic in all of us, that tends to mess up our lives. We are joined by Life Coaches, Colleen Odegaard and Lauren Widrick with tips of how to combat negative self-talk.

Often times we are doing ourselves a major disservice by listening to the inner critic in our lives. When we beat ourselves up over mistakes, disparage our own appearance or talk ourselves out of great ideas, that’s the inner critic rearing its ugly head and voice.

We all know that voice that says “ you screwed up again, you’re not pretty enough, you will never get it right or why can’t you get it together?” People on average insult themselves at least 3 times a day. That’s too much!

Well it is time to silence that voice says our coaches and here are some tips to accomplish it.

Kiss Negative Self-Talk Goodbye

Tip 1: First of all recognize when you are doing it. Catch the inner critic in the act and let the comments float by

Tip 2: Remember that thoughts and feelings aren't always reality

Tip 3: Give yourself a healthy dose of compassion, replace that inner voice with a kinder one, it’s good to extend yourself some grace

Tip 4: Would you speak harshly and disparaging to a child or dear friend, probably not! Speak to yourself in the manner you would a child or dear friend

Remember these tips take practice. The more you incorporate this into your life - the better you will be.