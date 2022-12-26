Battling "festive fatigue" and focusing on New Year's Resolutions with Zulily

Lifestyle Contributor, Kathy Buccio shares great wallet-friendly ideas

With long lists and tight budgets, holiday shoppers are making their list and checking it twice this season. Lifestyle Contributor, Kathy Buccio joined Charlotte Today to share some great deals on wallet-friendly gifts for everyone on our list.

With ongoing inflation, these days, we all want to capture the best deals. New research from online retailer Zulily shows that inflation has impacted 92% of household budgets, but moms really want to celebrate the holidays with must-have gifts under the tree.

Zulily is an online superstore that delivers a fun shopping experience for moms without breaking the bank. Now, along with daily deals–those flash sales–moms’ favorite brands like LEGO, Levis, and more are available every day at prices moms can’t resist. It’s a one-stop-shop–and we all know that convenience, a bit of fun, and anything that saves money and time is something every mom needs.

Download Zulily’s app or visit Zulily.com for products like these and more.

