Combating Dementia!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're talking different forms of dementia - including Alzheimer's.
They're something that have impacted so many in our elderly population.
Joining us this morning is our good friend, Anthony Cirillo, to talk about ways to combat these diseases.
As rates of dementia, including Alzheimer’s rises, the sad news is that promising drug treatments have ultimately proven to be a false hope as clinical trials have repeatedly showed little impact of their effectiveness. There are a number of things to consider.
- First of all, why are these pharmaceutical solutions not proving to be effective?
- I am not a doctor but from talking to neurologists, the focus of these drugs have been on the plaques that cause tangles in the brain.
- There is growing evidence that multiple factors contribute to the development of the disease. These include brain inflammation and conditions that relate to diabetes.
- The bottom line is that effective drugs are years away and we need to take matters into our own hands.
- So where do we start?
- Watching what you put into your body, simply put a good healthy diet.
- We all know that processed foods are not healthy. They increase our risk for obesity, heart and circulation problems, diabetes and cancer.
- But a new study says that eating ultra-processed foods for more than 20% of your daily calorie intake every day could set you on the road to cognitive decline.
- Experts of course recommend a Mediterranean diet. Plant-based foods, such as whole grains, vegetables, legumes, fruits, nuts, seeds, herbs and spices, are the foundation of the diet.
- Bottom line we have to eat healthier and here is something that should scare everyone - Ultra-processed foods now account for two-thirds of calories in the diets of children and teens.
- Exercise can it help?
- Data from the longest-ever phase 3 trial of exercise on cognition released at the Alzheimer’s conference this month found that exercise may stall cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients.
- Three hundred patients in the trial — by Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study in partnership with Wake Forest and the YMCA — were randomized. Some people undertook intense aerobic training while others were confined to stretching, balance and range of motion for 18 months.
- Neither group showed 12-month declines in cognitive tests.
- So exercise not only reduces dementia risk. It reduces your risk of other diseases as well.
- The last thing I would mention is that people should research what are called Blue Zones - The people who live in the Blue Zones — five regions in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the U.S. researchers have identified as having the highest concentrations of centenarians in the world. They move their bodies a lot. They have social circles that reinforce healthy behaviors. They take time to de-stress. They're part of communities, often religious ones. And they're committed to their families
