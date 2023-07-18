Combine fun and food into one party with Yakitori grilling

Ernie Adler shares how to use a Yakitori grill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s mid-summer, hot, and everyone is looking for something fun to do at night when it cools off a bit. Today we’re combining fun and food into one party, Yakitori grilling. A Yakitori grill is used table top and you’ll find it in used in many Asian and Mediterranean countries, and focuses on a variety of meats, poultry, and vegetables all bit sized and on skewers. It originally dates back many centuries in Japan and was a way for people to gather around a table and cook their favorite foods. Yakitori grills come in a variety of sizes and materials, but I generally like the stainless steel ones for easier upkeep and best of all only cost a few hundred dollars for a well built one. Most come with a pad or block to keep it raised off the table but you can always put trivets underneath. I like the one we’re using today because it also comes with grill grates and a griddle so I can cook just about anything on there.

To start with invite a few of your favorite guests over and plan out your menu. You can cook anything on there that you would cook on a larger gas or charcoal grill, but what makes it fun is everyone making their own. Today we’ll make chicken and shrimp along with vegetable skewers. All items should be bite sized because you’re cooking closely on open fire. To start with prep your ingredients and remember for food safety to keep the chicken, shrimp, and vegetables in separate containers. After cutting to the right size season or marinate, and remember that shrimp marinates quickly, chicken a few hours, and vegetables right before cooking.

To fire up the grill just heat some charcoal briquettes in a “chimney starter” and when white hot spread on the bottom of the chamber. While the coals are heating up get your guests involved in making their own skewers. Do not put too much on any one skewer because you want air to be able to circulate between pieces to ensure even cooking, and I recommend making chicken ones on their own while shrimp and vegetable can be on the same skewer. Once the coals are hot spray or spread oil the grates and simply place the skewers on, turning every 1-2 minutes. Shrimp will cook in about 3 minutes and are done when firm to the touch, chicken needs to be cooked to 165 degrees, and vegetables I prefer a little charred but still crunchy.