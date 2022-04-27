Come and dine at The Charolais Steakhouse

The Charolais Steakhouse is an iconic Hickory restaurant that has operated in its original location since 1969. Here with more is owner Zack Cranford. The Charolais Steakhouse has ambiance and atmosphere and will create wonderful memories of dining in Hickory N.C.. The decor has a old school design but new school flavor - it reminds you of the Ratpack from the 50’s. The bar is decorated with thousands of copper pennies and the seating area is warm and fresh. Charolais Steakhouse is famous for their table side cut steaks not to mention a beautiful salad bar and fresh soups made daily. Their newly renovated space features a full bar and custom wine cellar, while still keeping the old school nostalgia. The table-side carved beef, fresh salad bar, and grilled steaks have been mainstays for over 50 years. This gem is right in the heart of Hickory and is a crowd favorite. For more information visit TheCharolais.com